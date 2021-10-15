Kerala HC Presses Effective Implementation Of Rape Victim Protection Guidelines In State

In a key development, on October 13, the Kerala High Court pointed out the non-implementation of the victim protection guidelines and reiterated its concerns over the increasing number of sexual abuse and rape survivors seeking police protection. In addition, the Kerala HC called out complaints by rape survivors of harassment by the accused and police personnel. While holding those stipulations concerning the protection of women, the Court said that it would be required to look into the agony of victims of sexual harassment and assaults.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, while adjudicating upon a plea filed by a survivor of a sexual attack of alleging harassment allegations not just from the accused but police personnel, said, "cases of sexual attack victims and rape survivors being intimidated by the accused persons in their associates have been coming to this Court with some regularity. In the case at hand, unfortunately, allegations are far more grievous because, the petitioner, who is stated to be a rape victim, alleges that she is being harassed, not only by the accused but by certain police officers."

Further, the court issued the order when the petition by a rape victim alleging harassment came up for hearing. A rape victim, who was a minor, approached the court the other day alleging that the accused and others were intimidating and threatening her, coercing her to not appeal against them.

Kerala HC holds government & police answerable for non-implementation of guidelines on victim protection

Notably, the Kerala HC held both the Kerala government and the State Police Chief answerable on why the mandate of protection of victims of sexual attacks and abundance of directives on the matter be effectively implemented in Kerala. "It causes a lot of distress to this court because there are specific guidelines, circulars and orders issued by the various competent authorities with respect to the protection of victims of sexual attacks, including rape, but many times, I notice that these are not being effectively implemented," Justice Ramachandran.

In the case at hand, the minor victim alleged that the station house officer and the civil police officer at the Thrikkakkara police station had been acting in collaboration with the accused. Subsequently, the minor was compelled to stay with a close relative of hers. Also, the Court directed the City Police Commissioner to ensure that the lives of the petitioner and her minor child are effectively protected.

