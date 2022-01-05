Kerala HC Pulls Up Kannur University Over 'unlawful' Reconstitution Of Board Of Studies

The Division Bench of Kerala High Court on Wednesday has observed 'prima facie' the appointment of new Board of Studies in Kannur University has not followed the statutory provisions of the University.

The appointment notification for Board of Studies was issued by the registrar in-charge on August 11, 2021.

Through the notification, the Registrar had allowed the University Syndicate to appoint teachers of self-financing colleges and corporate heads as part of the Board.

Representatives from the Academic Council of Management Studies in the university had filed an appeal against this. Although, an earlier single judge's dismissed the petition, the division bench found it flouting the statutory norms.

The petitioners had submitted that teachers from self-financing colleges comes outside the purview of the definition ‘Teacher’. It further argued that that only teachers from government colleges and aided colleges alone could be nominated in Board of Studies.

The case highlighted yet again, the political interferences in universities by the left government, where powers vested in the Chancellor were subdued by the University syndicate. The appellant argued that syndicate had no authority to mominate members of the board of studies. The appellants contended that Statute IV of Chapter XIII of the Kannur University First Statute prescribed nomination of Chairman and Member of Board of Studies is vested only by the Chancellor.

The High Court has issued a notice to Kannur University and the selected members of the Board of Studies. The court will hear the appeal on January 17.