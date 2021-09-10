Kerala HC Questions Enormous Decorations In Billionaire Ravi Pillai's Son's Wedding

The Kerala High Court (HC) on Thursday took Suo-Motu cognisance of the enormous decorations put up in front of the Guruvayoor temple for the wedding of prominent industrialist Ravi Pillai's son Ganesh Pillai. Known as one of the richest Kerala NRIs, Ravi Pillai is the founder of RP Group of companies. He is also on the Forbes list of India's richest.

As per media reports. the Kerala HC has asked the administrator of the Guruvayoor Devaswom managing committee to explain why the 'nadapanthal' in front of the temple was decorated with huge cut-outs and tree branches for the wedding. A 'nadapanthal' is a structure set up in front of the temple for conducting various ceremonies like weddings.

Kerala HC raises questions on temple decoration

On September 7, a bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and K Babu issued a direction on the basis of the news reports in connection with the preparations for the wedding on September 9. In the order, the administrator was asked to file an affidavit explaining the facts and circumstances under which the 'nadapanthal' was decorated with the huge cut-outs and branches of trees. In response to this, the committee informed the Kerala HC that it had adopted a resolution in February to permit 'pushpalangharam' (floral decorations) in the 'nadapanthal' in connection with the marriage in question.

The committee further informed the bench that over 100 marriages are being conducted every day in the nadapanthal in front of the Guruvayoor Temple in strict conformity with all COVID protocols, with each marriage party being permitted to have only 12 people, excluding the bride and the groom.

The court, thereafter, said: "We deem it appropriate to direct the administrator of Guruvayoor Devaswom Managing Committee to file an affidavit explaining the facts and circumstances in which the nadapanthal in front of Guruvayoor Temple was decorated with huge cutouts, branches of trees, etc., as seen from the photographs in the online media report. The affidavit shall be placed on record by September 13."

Earlier in 2015, Ravi Pillai's daughter Arathy's wedding had also created much discussion in Kerala as the billionaire had reportedly spent ₹55 crores on the wedding. The wedding, designed by Sabu Cyril, the production designer of films like Baahubali, had witnessed around 30,000 guests, including 42 global leaders. However, the wedding this time around was on a much smaller scale due to the pandemic. Veteran actor Mohanlal and his wife Suchitra attended the wedding at Guruvayoor.

