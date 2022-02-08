Kerala HC Questions SIA Survey After State Govt Says Not Acquiring Land For SilverLine

The Kerala High Court on Monday questioned the Chief Minister-led Pinarayi Vijayan government on why it was conducting a Social Impact Assessment (SIA) survey in relation to the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail corridor project aka K-Rail if it had no intention to acquire any land. The High Court's statement came after the Kerala government claimed that they had no intention to acquire any land for the SilverLine project.

Justice Devan Ramachandran stated that as Kerala claimed that they have no intention to acquire land, the SIA would be unnecessary and hence there was no need to aid the survey. Several pleas were filed in court, with some parties against the survey being conducted and others against the laying of concrete poles as a mark of identification of land meant for the SIA study. During the hearing, the Kerala HC questioned the sanctity of holding a survey.

Notably, the Centre had advised stopping land acquisition proceedings for the SilverLine project. The Kerala High Court asked whether an SIA study would be considered a part of the pre-investment activities which were permitted as part of the in-principle approval granted to the project by the Railways.

However, it should be mentioned that contrary to Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal’s claim that the SilverLine project had an in-principle nod, documents accessed by Republic TV showed that the Ministry of Railways has raised serious concerns regarding the project and has questioned its viability.

Expenditure on the survey would be 'superfluous': Kerala HC

The next hearing on the case has been scheduled for February 18 as the Kerala HC awaits clarification from the state government on queries raised on Monday. The Railways has said that the present track alignment might go under alteration and hence SIA "would be unnecessary."

On this, the High Court said that if the tracks are altered then the expenditure on a survey would be "superfluous" and "wasted." The High Court directed that till February 18 further survey and acquisition steps in relation to the petitioners’ properties “shall stand deferred."

Previously, the Kerala HC had stopped the survey process till February 7 awaiting certain clarifications on q judgement passed on January 20. The Kerala government had appealed this decision in front of the division bench and the bench reserved the judgement in its appeal.

In response, the Centre filed a statement advising to stop the land acquisition proceedings as it was financially questionable and the Railway Ministry had not yet approved the track alignment. The Centre took the same stand on February 7.

"But permission to plant boundary stones was not agreed to, in the absence of an approved Detailed Project Report (DPR)," the Centre told the High Court.

The Centre also said that in-principle approval "only means approval to go ahead with the preparation of DPR etc which brings out the complete details of the project including financials."

The State contended that the survey was necessary for decision making of whether or not any land is required. The state government clarified that currently, they have no intention to acquire any land.