Kerala HC Questions Survivor's Remarks Against Trial Court In 2017 Assault Case

The Kerala High Court on Friday criticised the survivor in the actor assault case of 2017 in which actor Dileep is also an accused for her remarks against the trial court judge.

Justice Kauser Edappagath sought the reason behind her allegations against the trial court.

The court also asked the survivor whether the prosecution was leaking information to her.

Raising allegations against the trial court, the survivor in a petition filed on May 23 said it was clear from the records that the "illegal access/tampering was done" while one of the digital evidence was in judicial custody.

The survivor had said in the petition that even though the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) authorities had submitted a report to the court, the judge kept the same without making any entries in the court records.

"The act of the presiding officer is highly suspicious...the conduct of the presiding officer in obstructing investigation in this matter clearly shows that she (the judge) wants to illegally help the culprits and she is privy to all these heinous acts," the plea had said.

The actress-victim who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some of the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by some of the accused to blackmail the actress.

There are 10 accused in the 2017 case, including actor Dileep, and police have arrested seven. Dileep was arrested subsequently and released on bail.

