Kerala HC Rejects Swapna Suresh & Sarith PS' Anticipatory Bail Plea In FIR For Conspiracy

Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea filed by Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and co-accused Sarith PS in the case filed by ruling LDF MLA KT Jaleel for allegedly spreading false information.

Single Bench of Justice Viju Abraham dismissed the plea after recording the Public Prosecutor's submission that Sarith was not even implicated in the crime and therefore the anticipatory bail plea is not maintainable, as per ANI.

In his complaint, former minister Jaleel alleged conspiracy behind the latest allegations were levelled against him, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family by Swapna Suresh.

Police, thereafter, registered a case under Section 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause a riot) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Suresh.

The joint plea of Suresh and Sarith stated that the former is an accused in the case and the sections invoked are bailable. She believes that the Chief Minister want to get her in custody to allegedly coerce her into taking back her statement made under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The plea also alleged that a person named Shaji Kiran approached Suresh to settle the issue. The plea claims that Kiran was introduced to Suresh by M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary to Chief Minister, in the past as an individual very close to the CM and other Left leaders.

It also claimed that both the accused were pressured to surrender before Vijayan and to give a statement that what she deposed before the court was at the provocation of her lawyers. He also allegedly intimidated them with dire consequences if they do not do as he has advised, the petition further claimed.

Shaji Kiran refutes allegations

After Suresh and Sarith filed a plea in the High Court, Kiran come on a TV channel and asserted that Suresh was his friend and he did not pressurise her to withdraw the statement.

Kiran claimed that he was called to her office by Suresh on Wednesday and while there he had only asked why she made the revelations now and whether she was aware of the problems she would have to face as a result of the same.

Swapna Suresh on Tuesday revealed that she has declared in the court about the involvement of the Kerala CM, his wife Kamala and daughter Veena in the matter. She also claimed that a bag containing currency was sent to Vijayan when he was in Dubai in 2016.

Meanwhile, Vijayan has issued a statement dismissing Suresh's claims and allegations as "baseless and politically motivated."

(With PTI inputs)