Kerala HC Seeks Centre's Response On Plea Seeking Ban On 'The Kerala Story'

The Kerala HC asked the Central government to respond to a plea by an NGO asking for a ban on the film ‘The Kerala Story’. The court also enquired if the matter is pending before the Supreme Court because if it is the case it would be wrong for the High Court to interfere. The plea moved by Advocate Anoop VR, who is the state office bearer of NGO Rajiv Gandhi Study Circle, is being heard by a division bench comprising Justices N Nagaresh and Mohammed Nias CP.

All the erroneous, unverified statements and scenes insulting to the Muslim community and to the state of Kerala from the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ should be removed, the petitioner said, "They say that it is inspired by true stories, which will give an indication that in Kerala, massive conversions are taking place. This is something that diminishes the dignity of the State and the people as a whole. It is an insult. The teaser is inseparable from the film and hence it cannot be said that no one has seen the film. The State of Kerala is known for its communal harmony and secular outlook."

‘‘The Kerala Story’ will destroy secular fabric of state’: Petitioner

The petitioner seeking a ban on the film further stated the release of the movie will only disrupt and destroy the secular fabric of the State. The movie deliberately paints the State of Kerala in a negative light. A mere perusal of the teaser and trailer will substantiate the fact that the movie has the proclivity and potentiality to disturb public order, decency and morality, particularly women and the Muslim community."

He stated the film ‘The Kerala Story’ hurts the religious sentiments of the Mulsim community, "the film paints Kerala in a negative light and that the release of the movie will hurt the religious sentiments of the Muslim community and destroy the secular fabric of the state."

On May 3, Tuesday The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala continued its attack against the controversial Hindi film, 'The Kerala Story'. The party claimed that the film was "BJP sponsored" and part of the "Sangh Parivar agenda" to divide people and create animosity among them in the state. CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said the BJP is trying to poison the minds of the people by showing in the film that wherein "approximately 32,000 women" allegedly going missing from Kerala and the events that preceded it.

