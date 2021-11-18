Kerala HC Seeks Report On Complaint Of Halal-certified Jaggery Usage In Sabarimala Temple

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought a report on 'halal jaggery' complaint by a petition which claimed that spoiled Halal-certified jaggery powder was used for the preparation of 'Aravana' and 'appam' for distribution at the Lord Ayyappa temple. The Special Commissioner, Sabarimala is asked to submit a report by Thursday. In his petition, S J R Kumar has asked for directions to Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the Commissionerate of Food Safety, Kerala, "to stop forthwith the distribution of 'Aravana' and 'appam' made of impure halal jaggery and not to use it any further for the preparation of Nivedyam/prasad at Sabarimala Temple".

Petitioner's claims at Kerala HC:

"The use of Halal-certified jaggery prepare as per the religious practices of another religion in the temple and offering the same to the diety would amount to serious violation of religious customs and rituals followed at the temple from time immemorial. Aravana and Uniyappam are the main offerings to Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala. Nivyedyam offered to the deity is distributed as prasad to devotees. It is highly necessary that Nivyedyam is prepared using pure materials in a clean and hygienic environment".

Claims by Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the Commissionerate of Food Safety

During the hearing of the plea, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the Commissionerate of Food Safety, Kerala, told a bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and P G Ajithkumar that the quality of the jaggery used for making 'Unniyappam' and 'Aravana' was being tested in the laboratory at Pampa. They also said that the two sweet dishes' quality was being tested in the laboratory at Sannidhanam before distributing the same to the devotees. They said that a statement on behalf of the Secretary of TDB and instructions from the Commissionerate of Food Safety, Kerala would be placed before the court on Thursday.

The annual pilgrimage at the temple began on Tuesday while the said matter will be again heard today at Kerala HC.

(With agency inputs)