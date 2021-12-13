The Kerala High Court on Monday questioned the objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph being affixed to the COVID vaccine certificates. While hearing a petition filed by a Right to Information (RTI) activist against PM's photo in the COVID vaccine certificate, the bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan underlined that Narendra Modi was the Prime Minister of India and that he came to power because of 'people's mandate and not through any shortcuts'.

'What is the problem if PM Modi's photo is on the vaccine certificate?'

The petitioner's counsel outlined that the vaccination certificates issued in other countries do not contain the photographs of their respective leaders, on which Justice PV Kunhikrishnan responded," They are not proud of their PM, we are proud of ours." He concluded by saying," Modi is our Prime Minister. You may have political differences. But, I can't understand what is the problem with Prime Minister's photo on the certificate?"

On learning that the petitioner works at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Leadership, Justice PV Kunhikrishnan put forth the petitioner a series of questions including - "You work at an Institute named after Jawaharlal Nehru, he is also a Prime Minister. Why not ask the university to remove that name also?"

In October, a petition was filed in the Kerala High Court seeking a COVID-19 vaccination certificate without PM Modi's. In the petition, the petitioner highlighted that after he got inoculated from a private hospital, he received a vaccination certificate that had the PM's photo along with his message - 'Medicine and strict control. Together India will defeat COVID-19' printed on it. Alleging that the national campaign against the novel coronavirus is being converted into a media campaign for the Prime Minister, he contended that the present vaccination certificate violates the fundamental rights of a citizen.

Subsequently, a single-judge bench of Justice PB Suresh Kumar had directed the Kerala government and the Centre to file their response to the plea within two weeks.

'PM Modi's image on certificate to reinforce awareness'

Earlier, a question was raised in the upper house of the Parliament on whether it is necessary and compulsory to print photographs of the Prime Minister on the COVID vaccination certificate. In the written reply, Minister of State (MoS) for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar had informed Rajya Sabha that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo on the COVID-19 vaccination certificate is to 'reinforce the message for creating awareness'.

Due to the 'evolving nature' of the virus, it is necessary to constantly remind people to follow the virus protocols, added Pawar. "The photograph along with the message of the prime minister in the vaccination certificates reinforces the message for creating awareness about the importance of following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour even after vaccination, in the larger public interest," she further added.