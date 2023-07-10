Kerala HC Slams Police For Failing To Protect Bus Owner, Calls It 'slap On Court'

Kerala Police came under severe criticism on Monday (July 10) by the state High Court for its inability to protect a bus owner from getting assaulted by Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) workers in spite of its order. The High Court had summoned the Kottayam District Police Chief and the Station House Officer (SHO) to explain the police force's failure in following the court order.

The case was about victim Raj Mohan, owner of a bus service in Kottayam, who was allegedly slapped and manhandled by CITU members after his vehicle was stopped by the Left union over salary issues a few weeks ago. The police officers responded that the accused Ajay KR has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 296 and 323.

Justice N Nagaresh orally stated that the police were unable to provide protection and noted that the slap was not on the cheek of the petitioner but the slap was on the judiciary itself. It directed the SHO and the Deputy Superintendent of Police to file an affidavit and explain the action taken by them after Raj Mohan was attacked.

The High Court also observed that the nature of the labour union is to use force whenever they fail. “You should have anticipated it. You are the police. You are not an ordinary citizen,” the court stated in strong words, pointing out the laxity in prompt action to provide protection.

Kottayam bus owner assault case

On June third week, the employees of Raj Mohan demanded a hike in salary but he did not agree following which the CITU intervened. CITU members planted its union flag in front of the bus, bringing the service to a grinding halt.

To protest against the CITU, Raj Mohan began to sell lottery tickets wearing blazer suits. The unique protest gained huge traction on social media, embarrassing the Left union. In response, the union began cooking rice gruel in front of the bus. As the altercation escalated, Raj Mohan also approached the court asking for protection which was granted.

However, on June 25, a group of union workers manhandled Raj Mohan and one of them slapped him while police officers stood as mute spectators. The week-long stand-off was resolved on June 27, mediated by the labour office at Thiruvarppu in Kottayam.

However, Raj Mohan went ahead with contempt of court allegations against the police. “This incident has caused severe injury to my self-worth. If I let this go, I will have to carry this remorse to my grave and it will haunt me. So, I plan to take this case to its logical end till I get justice,” the ex-serviceman said outside the court.

The court has posted the case for July 18, awaiting the affidavit by the police. Raj Mohan, a social worker associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was also in the news for his philanthropic effort to donate land to build homes for 50 poor people in Kottayam.