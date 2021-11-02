Kerala HC Stays ED Probe Against Former Minister Ebrahim Kunju In Money Laundering Case

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday issued an interim stay on its previous order directing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate the money laundering case against former Kerala Public Works Department (PWD) minister and IUML leader VK Ebrahim Kunju. The interim stay is for a period of two weeks.

The case pertains to a cash deposit of Rs 10 crore that was made in 2016 during demonetisation into the account of a newspaper daily called "Chandrika", which is the mouthpiece of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Kunju was the Chairman of the governing body of Chandrika at that time.

This stay order was passed by the Division Bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly. The ruling came after a petition was filed by Kunju seeking to quash the August 2020 order directing an ED probe in the matter.

The petition contended, "Such a direction from the single bench for ED probe would force the petitioner to face investigation despite him having no nexus with the allegations. The Governing body was only an advisory committee constituted by the Chairman and Managing Director, only to promote the circulation of the newspaper. There are similar governing bodies in other units. The direction to the ED was alleged to have resulted in severe prejudice. This direction was illegal."

