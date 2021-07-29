Kerala Health Min Alleges 'Campaign Against State' As COVID Cases Rise; Claims 'max Tests'

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday said that there is a campaign against the state amid increasing COVID-19 cases. She said that the state is trying to trace all positive cases to ensure there is no third wave. She added that the surge in Coronavirus cases is due to a large number of tests done by the state.

"We want to trace all positive cases because we want to reduce the cases and also want to make sure that there is no third wave. We want to bring the situation under control, so we're doing the maximum number of tests, that's why positive cases are more these days," George said.

The Health Minister informed that on Wednesday the state conducted more than 1.96 lakh tests. On Thursday, over 1.63 lakh tests were done, she said. "So, we are trying to do more tests. We want to identify every single positive case," Kerala Health Minister reiterated.

Weekend lockdown in Kerala:

Meanwhile, the state has announced a complete shutdown this weekend to contain the COVID-19 spread. Some of the worst affected districts in Kerala are Thrissur, Malappuram, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Alappuzha, Kollam, Kannur, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram.

Amid the upward COVID-19 graph, the Centre has decided to send a six-member team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The team shall reach the state on Friday and visit a few districts, the government said.

"As a large number of Covid cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid the state's ongoing efforts in Covid management," tweeted Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya.

Kerala currently has the highest load of active coronavirus cases at present in the country. Kerala on Wednesday reported 22,056 new COVID-19 cases pushing the caseload further to 33,27,201. The state also reported 131 deaths, taking total fatalities to 16,457, according to the government.

Last week, the Supreme Court had criticised CM Pinarayi Vijayan government's decision to announce relaxations in COVID curbs for Eid al-Adha. However, the apex court did not cancel the state's move that erased the lockdown for three days.