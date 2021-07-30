Kerala Health Min Defends COVID Relaxations Amid Spike, Says 'situation Under Control'

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Kerala Health Minister Veena George has defended her government's decision to give relaxations during the Eid celebrations. Putting the onus on people, she said local shopkeepers and sellers asked the government to give relaxations in the state for Eid. She defended the decision saying the COVID cases before and after the relaxations have turned out to be a plateau - meaning no significant rise. She claimed that "everything is under control" in Kerala and the government is strictly monitoring the situation and also preparing for a third wave.

"At that time (before relaxations), the TPR (presumably Temperature, Pulse, and Respiration) of the state was 10-11% and now it is 13% so it's almost like a plateau. We have already started giving relaxations to the LSG (Local self-governments) as per the TPR. There are no restrictions for those LSGs below 5% TPR; 5-10% have some restrictions and 10-15% have more restrictions and above 15% is like a triple lockdown," she said.

"All our shopkeepers, traders and sellers were asking for relaxations because Eid is one of the seasons where they get more business and we have to live along with COVID, so we gave relaxations for three days. But it's almost a plateau and the state is monitoring the situation closely. We asked people to wear masks properly and to maintain social distancing, not more than 20 people are allowed in marriages and other ceremonies. The state is strictly monitoring the situation and everything is under control and also we are making preparations for the third wave," she added.

Central Team deployment to Kerala

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to deploy a central team to Kerala consisting of top medical experts to aid the state in the management and containment of COVID-19 and will be visiting various districts in Kerala. The team has been deployed after the State began to show a spike in numbers. For the last two days, the state has reported more than 50 per cent of the country’s total COVID numbers.

Speaking on the Central team deployment, she said the state government welcomes the Central teams and let them come and analyse the situation. Speaking on the rise in COVID-19 infections, she said, "the chances in Kerala are high because the density in population is very high. But she also informed that the hospital occupancy, demand for oxygen, the ICU occupancy in the state is less despite the alarming surge in COVID-19 infections. She also said the death rate in the state is low.

She said the state Government's strategy in both waves has remained the same. "This is still the second wave. Study shows that in Kerala 42.7% of people have antibodies. More than 50% of the population is still unaffected," she said while also acknowledging that the infectivity rate of the Delta variant is very high.

The Health Minister has said the state is conducting large-scale testing to identify COVID-19 patients. According to her, the state conducted more than 1.96 lakh tests on Wednesday and over 1.63 lakh tests on Thursday.

Kerala's alarming COVID-19 situation

Kerala reported over 22,000 coronavirus cases for the third day in a row on Thursday. Meanwhile, researchers said that due to Kerala's steady R-factor growth, the state will remain at the top spot for the next couple of weeks vis-a-vis new infections.

The R-factor indicates the speed at which the viral infection is spreading in the country and an analysis by researchers at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai suggests Kerala has more worries in store.

The smaller the value of R, the faster the disease on the decline. Conversely, if R is greater than 1, the number of infected people is increasing in each round--technically, this is what is called the epidemic phase. The greater the number is than one, the faster the rate of spreading of the disease, and Kerala has the highest number of active cases and continues to have an R-value around 1.11.

(With PTI Inputs)