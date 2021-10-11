Kerala Health Min eyes Transparency over 7000 COVID-death Backlog; Ex-ICMR Chief Concerned

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Monday spoke to Republic Media Network over the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state. When asked about the key findings of the serosurvey, she said that above the age of 18, around 82.6% of the population has developed antibodies. 62.4% of the total pregnant women have developed antibodies against COVID-19, George informed adding that children between age group 5 and 17 have a seropositivity rate of 40.2%.

When asked about the backlog of 7000 COVID deaths, the Kerala Health Minister said, "We are trying to be transparent and clear. There were some complaints that some of the deaths were not mentioned in the official list. So the CM and I have declared that we will examine it." She said that the deaths occurred before hospitals starting uploading deaths online.

On Friday, the Kerala government decided to include a backlog of 7,000 COVID victims in its official death list. The announcement was made by George in the State Assembly when the opposition parties demanded an adjournment motion to discuss COVID deaths 'under-reporting.'

Ex-ICMR Chief on Kerala under-reporting

Speaking exclusively to Republic, former ICMR chief Dr Raman Gangakhedkar on the under-reporting of COVID-19 cases in Kerala said, "Kerala has robust health system compared to the majority of states in the country. Despite that, if these numbers are missed there is a cause of concern."

Citing fourth national serosurvey, ex-ICMR chief, on the shortcoming of Kerala government in containing COVID spread, said Kerala was the state with the least number of prevalence to Covid antibodies around 44% while other states went right up to 80%. "This means that this particular state (Kerala) was least affected in the first wave and now the Delta variant has come it is spreading rapidly," he said.

When asked if there could be other states who could have hid or under-reported their covid deaths, Dr Gangakhedkar said, "If this is occurring in Kerala, other states much be cautious and try to look within their system whether under-reporting has occurred."

India reported 18,132 fresh COVID-19 cases and 193 deaths in the past 24 hours. Of the total cases, Kerala accounted for 10,610 cases and 85 deaths. However, weekly cases in Kerala dipped by 17.4% from the previous seven days.