Kerala Health Min Says 94% COVID Samples In State Test Positive For Omicron, Delta 6%

Amid undulating COVID-19 figures on Kerala's health bulletin, State Health Minister Veena George has stated that most of the positive SARS-CoV-2 samples, after genome sequencing, have tested positive for the Omicron variant while Delta strain is fewer in numbers. Further, she confirmed that the third wave in the state is the WHO-acclaimed 'variant of concern', Omicron wave.

Speaking to Republic TV, George said, "Continuous sequencing of COVID-19 positive samples is being done. Almost 94% of samples test positive for Omicron and 6% for delta."

"It is now clear that the third wave in Kerala is the Omicron wave," she added.

Further, she stated that less than 4% of COVID-19 patients in Kerala have needed hospitalisation out of which less than 1% needed oxygen beds.

"Out of total positive cases in Kerala, only 3.6% is hospitalised, out of which 0.7% require oxygen beds and 0.6% require the ICUs," she mentioned.

Kerala's COVID-19 situation

Kerala logged 51,739 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the caseload to 58,26,596, while the death toll rose to 52,343 with 68 COVID-19-related deaths being registered. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 49,771. The state on Tuesday had registered 55,475 cases, the highest ever single-day spike in the infection since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

The previous highest ever in a single day was recorded on January 20- 46,387. The state Health Department said 1,16,003 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

There are 4,68,717 people under the observation of which 11,227 are in isolation wards of various hospitals, a department release said.

"Currently, there are 3,09,489 active COVID-19 cases in the state of which only 3.6 per cent are hospitalised," the state's health department had said.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases today--9,708, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 7,675 and Thrissur 3,934.