Kerala Health Min Says New COVID Norms Based On Hospitalistaion And Not Testing Metrics

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday said that the fresh COVID norms adopted in the state will be based on hospitalisation. The health minister informed that the hospitals will be categorised on the basis of ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients. Veena George also said that the norms will not be based on testing.

According to Health Minister Veena George, Kerala will now decide on COVID norms based on hospitalisation in various districts. Speaking to Republic, the minister said that the hospitals will be marked into categories based on the occupancy of ICU beds by COVID patients. “If ICU occupancy increases by 50% in a district, it is marked under category A,” she said.

“If cases go up two times in the ICUs - the district is marked under category B. And if cases go up by more than twice, the district will fall under category C,” the minister explained. She reiterated that the state will only look at “only 'purposive' testing done”. The minister said that the Centre had already issued guideline stating that only symptomatic patients need to be tested thus the state will focus on hospitalisation of patients. “Earlier we had random testing and target testing. Now, we will have purposive testing for symptomatic patients,” the minister added.

Kerala health minister defends hosting of CPI(M) District Convention

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) on Friday held its district convention where people in huge numbers could be seen gathering and further flouting COVID norms. The event which was organised in Kerala's Kasaragod district has witnessed an attendance of more than 185 people. However, the Kerala Health Minister defended the event and said that it was held following COVID protocols. She said that the CPM convention with over 200 participants was held 'observing all COVID-19 safety protocols'. “The protocol is for everyone and the event will be held following the same,” George said.

Kerala on Friday reported 41,668 fresh COVID-19 cases. The state also marked a tally of 33 new COVID-19 deaths. However, the health ministry added 73 deaths to the total number of COVID deaths as per the Supreme Court directed reconciliation process. Thiruvananthapuram district led the chart with 7,896 COVID positive patients, while Ernakulam followed with 7,339. Kozhikode recorded 4,143 cases, while Thrissur had 3667 and Kottayam marked 3182. The state also reported 54 new Omicron cases. The high numbers come after the state witnessed a jump of 206 per cent compared to last week.

Image: REPUBLIC