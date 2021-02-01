Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja Gets Manorama Newsmaker Award 2020

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has received the Manorama Newsmaker award for 2020 after leading the state's COVID-19 battle against the deadly virus and received global appreciation for her efforts. Shailaja won the award after securing the maximum number of viewers votes from among those who were shortlisted for the final contest. Actor Renji Panicker made this announcement during a program aired by the news channel in connection with the award on Sunday.

READ | PM Modi Praises Elderly Man For Carrying Out Cleanliness Drive In Kerala Town

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani, film director Lijo Jose Pellissery and Techgentsia CEO Joy Sebastian, who had won the Innovation Challenge for developing video conferencing solutions organized by the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT, were the others who had reached the final round.

In June 2020, Shailaja was honored by the United Nations for her efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic in her state. She was one among several leaders across the world invited to speak on the occasion of United Nations Public Service Day last year. She was praised for maintaining low mortality rates in the state due to early intervention.

READ | Kerala Minister Stands In Solidarity With Protesting farmers', Urges Centre For Dialogue

COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 5,266 COVID-19 cases, including a UK returnee, on Sunday and 5,730 people were cured, taking the total caseload to 9.29 lakh and recoveries to 8.54 lakh, the government said. As many as 70,983 people are presently undergoing treatment, Health Minister Shailaja, said. In the last 24 hours, ending 2 PM, 48,118 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate has touched 10.94 percent. So far, 96,25,913 samples have been sent for testing. The toll has mounted to 3,743 with the addition of 21 more fatalities.

READ | India's First 'Gender Park' In Kerala's Kozhikode; An Initiative Towards Gender Equality

READ | COVID-19: Kerala Logs 5,266 New Cases, Cumulative Tally Touches 9.29 Lakh

(With Agency Inputs)