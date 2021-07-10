Kerala Health Minister Says State Has Prepared Action Plan To Monitor Zika Virus Situation

A day after six-member central team of experts reached Kerala to monitor the Zika virus situation, Health Minister Veena George informed that the authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have come up with an action plan. The case was first recorded in a 24-year-old pregnant woman and fortunately, both mother and newborn are healthy, informed George. The state Health Minister revealed that vector control activities have been intensified in Kerala to ensure safety from the Zika virus.

On Friday, 12 additional cases of Zika virus were witnessed in Kerala, informed the state Health Minister.

"Yesterday 13 more cases turned positive, out of the 19 samples sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. Most of them are health workers and all the 14 cases (total) have been discovered from the Thiruvananthapuram district. The Health Department conducted series of meetings where the experts and top-level officials were closely monitoring the situation," added Kerala Health Minister Veena George.

Central team in Kerala to monitor Zika virus situation

Speaking at a press conference, the joint secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal on Friday said that Kerala will be assisted by the Centre's team to control the situation.

"There are some Zika cases which have been reported from Kerala. To monitor the situation and to support the state government, a six-member team comprising public health experts, vector-borne disease experts and clinicians from AIIMS has already been issued instructions to reach there and support the state government in terms of management of Zika there," added Lav Agarwal.

What is Zika virus? How does it spread?

Zika virus is generally spread through infected mosquitoes and is also a sexually transmitted disease. These Aedes species mosquitoes bite during the day and night as well. Zika virus can spread from a pregnant woman to her baby. It can also result in Guillain–Barré syndrome. The disease caused by the Zika virus often causes no or only mild symptoms which are similar to a mild form of dengue fever. There is no specific treatment, neither has there been an approved vaccine to prevent the virus from spread.

Zika virus symptoms

There is no vaccine available yet for the prevention or cure of the Zika virus infection. The incubation period of the Zika virus is between 3 to 14 days, with most cases being asymptomatic. Minor Zika Virus symptoms include fever, rashes, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, and the virus tends to trigger neurological illnesses such as Guillain-Barré syndrome, neuropathy and myelitis.