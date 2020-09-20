Kerala: Heavy Rainfall Predicted In Several Districts, IMD Issues 'red' & 'orange' Alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rains in Kerala's Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod districts in the next few days. IMD has issued a red and orange alert in Kerala and directed the authorities to take precautionary measures to shift people to safer places who are living close to disaster-prone areas. The forecast predicted that a low-pressure area is likely to develop over North East of Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood on September 20 due to which the state will be under the influence of heavy rainfall.

Stay Weather Aware | September 19th



🌧️ Forecasters predict heavy rains across the State.



🟥 Red alerts:

Idukki, Kannur & Kasaragod



🟧 Orange alerts :

Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode & Wayanad pic.twitter.com/pB9AjlR83M — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) September 19, 2020

IMD issues 'red' & 'orange' alert in Kerala

The weather report on Saturday informed that several parts of Kerala including Vadakara in Kozhikode, Hosdurg (Kasaragod, Taliparambu in Kannur have received 7-10 cm of rainfall. IMD has issued an 'orange alert' (a warning indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall) for six districts on Sunday. In view of the red and orange alert issued in Kerala, the navy, the Indian Air Force helicopters, Police, Fire Force are all ready to plunge into action in case of an emergency. The Met Department has also banned night travel in the hilly areas from 7 pm to 7 am and the fishermen have v=been cautioned to come out from the sea as high-speed winds are also predicted.

IMD in its latest notice issued said that occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall is possible along with disruption in traffic due to waterlogging. It has also predicted localized mudslides, damages to vulnerable structures, standing crops, horticulture and minor damage to kutcha roads as well. The actions suggested by the weather forecast include checking for traffic congestion before leaving for your destination, strictly follow traffic advisories, avoid heading to areas that have water logging problems and also stay away from vulnerable structures.

A major landslide in Kerala

Heavy rainfall in Kerala led to a major landslide in Wayanad's Mepaddi town on August 7. People were evacuated earlier by the authorities but several houses were washed away and many trees were uprooted.

