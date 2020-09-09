Kerala High Court to State & Centre: Finalise socio-economic caste survey as per KSCBC Act

The Kerala High Court has directed the Central and state governments to finalise socio-economic caste survey and submit the report to the Kerala State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC). This move came after an advocate VK Beeran filed a PIL as the chairman of the Minority Indians Planning and Vigilance Commission Trust, Aluva. Following the PIL, the court directed the Kerala and Central government to finalise the socio-economic caste survey which is aimed at revamping the reservation quota.

HC orders government to conduct socio-economic caste survey

A division bench of Kerala High court comprising chief justice S Manikumar and justice Shaji P Chaly passed this order on Tuesday. The court further added that the Kerala State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC) should finalise the exercise and submit the socio-economic caste survey report to the state government within the span of 6 months. This Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed after the government failed to revise the list of backward classes.

Earlier in July 2019, the Kerala High court pointed out that the state government has not undertaken the Socio-Economic Caste Survey which prima facie shows its failure to obey the law. The court further said that the state had failed in adhering to its statutory obligation by not making any moves to conduct the socio-economic caste survey. The Kerala state government is required to conduct a socio-economic caste survey periodically in order to revise the list of the people belonging to OBC (Other Backward Classes) list. Under Section 11 of the Kerala State Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1993, the state government should conduct the socio-economic caste survey every 10 years in order to revise the list.

"The Government may at any time, and shall at the expiration of ten years from the coming into force of this Act and every succeeding period of ten years thereafter undertake revisions of the lists with the view to excluding from such lists those classes who have ceased to be backward classes or for including in such lists new backward classes," reads the section 11 of the KSCBC Act, 1993. According to this section of the Kerala State Commission for Backward Classes Act, the Government is also required to consult the KSCBC formed under the law. This act is aimed at ensuring that the people from backward classes are adequately represented and to ensure that they receive the reservation benefits accordingly. Failure to conduct the socio-economic caste survey and revise the list can have a negative impact and may even deny the backward classes of the benefit of reservation according to the petition.

(With inputs from ANI)