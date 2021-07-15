Kerala Higher Education Department Launches Skill Training Courses: World Youth Skills Day

Kerala Higher Education Department, on the World Youth Skills Day, launched a variety of skill training courses. These courses are directed towards the advancement of the youth through the Additional Skills Acquisition Programme (ASAP), to make them industry ready. R Bindu, Higher Education Minister for the state, also emphasised on how these courses are aimed at equipping youths with skills in the field of communication, IT and service sectors.

The minister, while addressing a press meet in Thiruvananthapuram, stated that final year undergraduate and postgraduate students were eligible to be part of these short-term Vocational Skills training courses.

Bindu added, "These courses also offer employment opportunities in collaboration with various international companies operating in the country. ASAP assures recruitment assistance to all students who successfully complete the skill training. Eligible students are also offered a fee subsidy of 50 to 75 percentage.

Characteristics of Additional Skills Acquisition Programme (ASAP)

Focusing on the components of the new skill training courses being launched in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Academy on advanced IT like Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Security Operations Centre Analyst and Full Stack developer Analytics.

Course related to healthcare like Decision Analytics, Certificate Program for Clinical Research and Pharmacovigilance Certificate Program for Clinical Research and Clinical Data Management. A special designer course exclusively targeted to young women graduates in rural areas was also launched by the state minister

PM Modi on World Youth Skills Day, 2021

PM Modi too addressed the Nation on the World Youth Skills Day 2021. It also marked the 6th anniversary of the Skill India Mission. During his address, PM Modi announced 75 newly sanctioned Jan Shikshan Sansthans.





Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) will be of great help in imparting vocational skill training programs to beneficiaries. It requires minimum cost and infrastructure to function. PM Modi, along with announcing about 75 JSSs, also launched a portal designed specifically for JSS. Skill India Mission is also an initiative launched by the Indian Government, which aims to train 40 crore Indians for industry-related jobs. This mission aims to create an empowered workforce by 2022. It will be done with the help of schemes and training courses. The JSS provides vocational training to the non-literate and neo-literate. School dropouts of rural areas can also get skilled here as JSS's objective is to uplift the rural population economically.

Image Credits - ANI