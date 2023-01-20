Kerala Higher Education Minister Announces 60-day Maternity Leave For Girls Above 18 Yrs

Girl students in Kerala above the age of 18 years would get maternity leave of 60 days, said Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Thursday. The required attendance percentage for female students will be 73 percent, she further informed.

“Girl students above 18 years of age can get a maximum of 60 days of maternity leave. The required attendance percentage for female students will be 73 percent, including the menstrual leave, as against 75 percent earlier. The order has been issued in this regard,” said R Bindu, according to news agency ANI.

Menstrual leave in Kerala

Bindu on Tuesday had said that the government is planning to grant menstrual leaves in all the state varsities as recently announced by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT).

“Considering the mental and physical difficulties faced by female students during menstruation, the Kerala government is planning to extend this to all universities under the State Higher Education Department,” she said in a press release issued from her office.

Notably, the CUSAT on January 14 announced menstrual leaves for its female students. The step came on the basis of demand from the student union led by SFI.

Additional 2% of condonation allowed

On calls for "menstruation benefits" to female students, the CUSAT announced that it will allow a further 2% of absence for female students during each semester, bringing down the mandatory 75% attendance to 73%.

Reportedly, the Vice-Chancellor recently received a formal proposal from the CUSAT Students Union and other student organizations. After the proposal was approved, an order was issued.

(With agency inputs)