Kerala Higher Education Minister Unveils First Sign Language Alphabet In Malayalam

Kerela Higher Education Minister Dr R Bindu unveiled the first uniform sign language alphabet in Malayalam, claiming that it will transform the lives of hearing-impaired individuals. As per ANI, the minister also said that she will examine the usage of those alphabets in special schools.

The National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) in Thiruvananthapuram collaborated with the All-Kerala Association of the Deaf to create the sign language alphabet in Malayalam. On Wednesday, the alphabet in Malayalam was launched, designed by deaf Indian Sign Language (ISL) specialists, PTI reported.

Incorporation of the new Malayalam sign language alphabet

Calling the incorporation of the Malayalam sign language alphabet a 'proud achievement', Dr R Bindu said, “Discussions will be initiated with the General Education Department regarding the use of Malayalam alphabet in sign language in special schools across the state.” She added that it is the outcome of NISH's tireless efforts, which encompasses the challenges faced by hearing-impaired people who communicate by gesturing with their hands in the air.

In sign language, there are alphabetic characters for English and Hindi. The minister added that the newly designed Malayalam alphabet would open up enormous opportunities for the hearing-impaired population of the state. She further informed that the state government would employ all available technology to provide physical and emotional support to the challenged individuals, allowing them to live normally. She said that the Government of Kerala will provide all necessary assistance to NISH in its quest to become a worldwide organisation.

According to a press release by the Social Justice department, the Malayalam alphabet, which consists of vowels and consonants, is finger spelt in hand signals and its elementary stage has been created specifically for deaf schools across Kerala.

The release continued to describe that the new Malayalam sign language alphabet would reduce the difficulty that teachers and educators have faced while communicating messages using lip movement. The event took place during the International Week of the Deaf, observed during the last week of September.

Kerala govt's attempt to motivate students to learn Hindi

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the Kerala government published the newest edition of 'Surili Hindi' to commemorate 'Hindi Diwas,' in an attempt to motivate more students to learn the Hindi language. The project was introduced by Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty.

The next edition of Surili Hindi includes animations, puppetry, and visual transitions, according to Sivankutty, in order to encourage pupils to study Hindi. The 'Surili Hindi' are designed specifically for students of grades 5 through 12 for this academic year. This Hindi language course includes stories, poetry, and plays.

