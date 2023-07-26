Kerala: Hinduphobic Slogans Raised At IUML Youth Wing Rally

Muslim Youth League, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) seems to have stirred trouble after a video of its members raising hateful slogans against Hindu community became public during their rally in Kasargode where the league members had gathered to stand in solidarity with Manipur violence.

The slogans were raised at Kanhagad in Kasargode district as part of the state-wide program of the league expressing its solidarity with Manipur on Tuesday, July 25. The event was held at around 5 p.m. Hundreds of people, including women, took part in the rally. Reportedly, IUML national general secretary Adv. Faisal Babu inaugurated the rally.

The 27-second video that appeared on social media handles shows two lines of people walking with placards at Kanhagad in Kasaragode District in Kerala.

Hinduphobia slogans raised

A young man is seen to be leading the sloganeering, raising his hands while uttering the slogans. In the frame, more than 50 individuals are seen walking in two lines following the slogans. While some of the individuals were not repeating the slogans, they were not responding to the inflammatory slogans with shock but were seen walking with the rally, in acceptance. In the video, about 5–6 people standing very close to the lead sloganeer were seen repeating the hateful slogan with the same intensity while raising their hands with a closed fist.

The shocking and hateful slogan is taught to be uttered by a member of the party. PK Feroze, the state secretary to MYL, has confirmed the same to Republic Digital. Taking cognizance of the matter, Feroze stated that the person who raised the slogans had been ousted from the party with immediate effect.

"We had organized a Manipur Solidarity Rally in each district. The Kasargode District Committee organized a rally in Kanhagad. Unfortunately, one of our members raised a slogan against the ideology of IUML. He tried to foster hatred between religious communities. We never supported such haters, and we have expelled him from the party."

He also stated that the party has set up an inquiry committee and that further action will be taken after its report. A separate statement has also been released, citing the same information.

Republic Digital called the Hosdurg Police Station to confirm if any complaints had been filed in the matter. The police replied in the negative.