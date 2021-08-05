Kerala: History-sheeter Known For Harassing Women Allegedly Stabbed To Death

A known history-sheeter was allegedly murdered by a group of youngsters in Naruvamoodu, Thiruvananthapuram, on July 31.

The deceased, Kakka Aneesh, was charged with over 30 criminal offences, including murder and assault, according to local police officials. Aneesh had served a six-month jail term and was released two weeks before the incident.

According to the police investigation, Aneesh was stabbed on the night of July 31 in a hollow brick manufacturing unit near Naruvamoodu. Five locals from the area, namely, Anoop, Sandeep, Arun, Renjith, and Nandu have been detained in suspicions of having orchestrated the stabbing.

According to locals, Aneesh was infamous in the locality for harassing women and had allegedly attempted to extort money from the accused.

Extortion possible cause for murder

According to the police investigation, the five accused are believed to have taken the extreme step after Aneesh became a nuisance to women residing in the area. Besides, the police report states that Aneesh had allegedly threatened and harassed the accused on numerous occasions in an attempt to extort money.

Police said that none of the accused made any attempts to evade arrest and noted that while allegedly attacking Aneesh, the accused did not harm another person who was accompanying the deceased at the time.

The News Minute quoted Dhanapalan K Circle Inspector Naruvamoodu as saying, "They had conspired to kill him. All five of them were present when the murder took place. Two of them were present when we did the inquest. There was another person with Aneesh, who gave us a clue that somebody who came by a yellow bike attacked him. Yellow bikes were rare in the locality so we could reach the accused."

In a separate incident of murder in the state, a 24-year-old was allegedly shot by a man who later killed himself. According to sources, the accused man, Rakhil Raghuthaman, had been stalking the victim, Manasa Madhavan, for days before he executed the murder. Madhavan was shot dead while visiting her friend's house in Kothamangalam, Ernakulam district. Raguthaman allegedly planned the murder and intruded into Madhavan's friend's house, where he shot at her.