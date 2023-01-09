Kerala Home Secretary, Family Injured In Car Accident

Kerala Home Secretary V Venu, his wife Sarada Muraleedharan, who is the Additional Chief Secretary, their son and some relatives who were travelling with them, were injured when their car collided head-on with a truck at Kayamkulam here on Monday.

The incident occurred around 1 AM when the Home Secretary and his family were returning to Thiruvananthapuram from Kochi, a senior police officer of the district said.

Their vehicle collided head-on with the truck coming from the opposite side, the officer said.

Venu and the driver of the car were seriously injured in the accident, while the other occupants received minor injuries, he said.

The Home Secretary suffered injuries to his nose and stomach and also had internal bleeding, but presently his condition was stable according to doctors, the officer said.

The truck driver is presently in custody, he added.

The cause for the accident is not known presently, he also said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)