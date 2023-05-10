Kerala House Surgeon's Murder Unnerves Medical Community, Doctors Stage Statewide Protest

Medical students, under the aegis of the House Surgeons Association, staged a massive protest over the murder of Dr Vandana Das (23) in Thiruvananthapuram. Notably, the woman doctor was on duty at a government hospital in Kerala's Kollam district when she was stabbed to death by a school teacher who was brought for a medical check-up by police at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital. The workplace attack unnerved the medical community and sent shockwaves through society in Kerala.

Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) State president Dr TN Suresh called for a statewide protest against the government’s alleged failure to give workplace protection to health professionals. Indian Medical Association (IMA) and KGMOA said they will boycott the non-essential duties on Wednesday as a mark of protest.

Kerala Governor, Chief Minister visit KIMS hospital

Earlier in the day, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrived at KIMS hospital where the body of Dr Vandana Das has been kept.

House Surgeons Association representative Dr Rahul Krishna said, "IMA views this with a lot of agony. We are having a meeting of the Kerala State Branch today afternoon, it will be joined by national leaders. A strong action plan, nationally, would happen. This is something that cannot be tolerated. Doctors should be able to treat patients in a fearless atmosphere."

Kerala woman doctor stabbed to death

The attack occurred at 4 am on Wednesday, the doctor later succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram later. According to the police, S Sandeep (42) out of the blue stabbed house surgeon Vandana Das when she was dressing his wounds.

Giving details of what transpired, an official of Kottarakkara police station said that Sandeep was taken into police custody from his house on Tuesday night after a brawl with his neighbours.

When police arrived at the scene, they found him injured and took him to the Taluk hospital for medical examination and treatment where he turned violent.

Sandeep, who was reportedly under treatment in a dedication center, grabbed scissors from the dressing room and stabbed Vandana six times causing injuries to her abdomen and back. Not only this, he then went on to attack others present at the spot in the hospital. The stab wounds were so deep that Vandana Das sustained an injury to her lungs, according to doctors at the private hospital where she was brought immediately after the incident.

Kerala High Court to hold a special sitting on the incident

Kerala High Court will reportedly hold a special sitting on this incident. While announcing the decision, a division Bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagath expressed shock at this incident.

Learning about the incident, Union Minister V Muraleedharan said that he is deeply concerned about the safety of doctors and healthcare workers in Kerala.

Shocked to learn about the brutal murder of Dr Vandana Das & attack on Hospital Staff in Kottarakkara.



Atrocious that dreaded Criminals are cut loose, endangering the lives of Life Savers.



