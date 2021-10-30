Kerala: IMD Issues Yellow And Orange Alert; Heavy Rainfall To Continue Till Nov 3

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a report on Saturday issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts in Kerala. An orange alert is declared when heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6-204.4mm) is expected, while a yellow alert is issued when heavy rainfall ranging between (64.6-115.5mm) is expected. The spell of heavy rainfall is expected to continue till November 3 as per the data published by the IMD. The areas that have been marked under the orange alert include districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki. While yellow alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Malappuram.

This is concerning as some of the districts in Kerala under the alerted zone have also been subjected to previous rains and reports of immense flooding which has caused property damage along with loss of life. On October 23, the Kerala government had authorised the District Collectors to disburse Rs 25,000 to each village official as an advance for making essential arrangements in the wake of heavy rains in the state projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Reason for alert raised by the IMD

The IMD stated that the reason for this alert is the formation of two low-pressure areas that have formed over the Arabian Sea and the central part of South Bay of Bengal. The low-pressure area that has formulated over the central side of the South Bay of Bengal have additionally reported of associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8km above sea level. This is likely to shift westwards over the period of the following few days. Notably, this is also the fifth instance of a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal alone in the month of October.

Southwest monsoon in India

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Thiruvananthapuram, the southwest monsoon has left the entire country. The withdrawal, which began on October 6 of this year and lasted 20 days, occurred over a five-month period. This year, the country received typical rainfall, amounting to 109% of the average. The intensity of rainfall increased substantially in September and continued throughout October, indicating that the withdrawal phase had begun. As a result, heavy rains were reported in several states, including Uttarakhand, Delhi, Kerala, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, and Meghalaya.

Image: Twitter/@PANNEERSELVAM S/Kerala Weatherman/IMD