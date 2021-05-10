Last Updated:

Kerala: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall & Strong Winds For 24 Hrs, Govt Issues Yellow Alert

Kerala Chief Minister's Office tweeted about the India Meteorological Department's prediction and directed fishermen not to venture into the sea.

The IMD has predicted Kerala to receive heavy rainfall on 10th, 12th, and 14th May along with strong winds between 40 and 50 kms speed. While also predicting rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, the IMD said no heatwave conditions are likely over any part of the country in the next 4-5 days.

Kerala Chief Minister's Office tweeted about the India Meteorological Department's prediction and directed fishermen not to venture into the sea. A Yellow Alert has been announced and the state government has urged the people to follow Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) guidelines.

Taking it to Twitter, Kerala SDMA shared the rain forecast for the next 5 days and also the guidelines.

What are IMD's Yellow, Orange & Red Alerts?

Yellow Alert (to be updated): In this situation, authorities are advised to “Be updated”. This alert indicates that dangerous conditions are possible and people need to be aware of the possible impacts of the changing weather.

Orange (to be prepared): In this situation, there is a risk to people and property. The forecast during an Orange warning is of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Red (to take Action): In this situation, there is extremely heavy rainfall. It also suggests that significant damage and disruption could take place. During this alert, people in the affected area are asked to take immediate action to protect their family and property also if required, move to safer locations.

