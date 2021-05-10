Kerala: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall & Strong Winds For 24 Hrs, Govt Issues Yellow Alert

The IMD has predicted Kerala to receive heavy rainfall on 10th, 12th, and 14th May along with strong winds between 40 and 50 kms speed. While also predicting rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, the IMD said no heatwave conditions are likely over any part of the country in the next 4-5 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Kerala & Mahe during 10th-12th & 14th; Coastal Karnataka on 10th & 12th; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 10th & 14th May, 2021.

♦ No heat wave conditions are likely over any part of the country during next 4-5 days. pic.twitter.com/5Sx3ODYkfJ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 10, 2021

Kerala Chief Minister's Office tweeted about the India Meteorological Department's prediction and directed fishermen not to venture into the sea. A Yellow Alert has been announced and the state government has urged the people to follow Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) guidelines.

In the next 24 hours winds between 40 & 50 kms speed have been predicted by @Indiametdept on the Kerala coast. Fishermen are directed not to venture into the sea. Heavy rains also predicted in Kerala till 14 May, Yellow Alert in a few districts. Follow @KeralaSDMA's guidelines. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) May 10, 2021

Taking it to Twitter, Kerala SDMA shared the rain forecast for the next 5 days and also the guidelines.

കേന്ദ്ര കാലാവസ്ഥാവകുപ്പിന്റെ അടുത്ത 5 ദിവസത്തേക്കുള്ള മഴ സാധ്യത പ്രവചനം



കേരളത്തിൽ ശക്തമായ മഴയ്ക്ക് സാധ്യത - വിവിധ ജില്ലകളിൽ യെല്ലോ അലേർട്ട്. pic.twitter.com/iWjc0nfuay — Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (@KeralaSDMA) May 10, 2021

What are IMD's Yellow, Orange & Red Alerts?

Yellow Alert (to be updated): In this situation, authorities are advised to “Be updated”. This alert indicates that dangerous conditions are possible and people need to be aware of the possible impacts of the changing weather.

Orange (to be prepared): In this situation, there is a risk to people and property. The forecast during an Orange warning is of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Red (to take Action): In this situation, there is extremely heavy rainfall. It also suggests that significant damage and disruption could take place. During this alert, people in the affected area are asked to take immediate action to protect their family and property also if required, move to safer locations.

(Image Credits: PTI)