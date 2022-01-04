Kerala ISIS Module Case: NIA Arrests Another ISIS Operative In Karnataka

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested an Islamic State (ISIS) operative in connection with an investigation. The NIA in co-operation with the Karnataka Police arrested Mundadiguttu Sadananda Marla Deepthi Marlah for her suspected links with ISIS. The arrested operative is the wife of Anas Abdul Rahiman who is a resident of Mangaluru.

The Republic Media Network has learned that in August 2021, the anti-terror agency in co-operation with the local police had conducted a raid. However, Marlah was not arrested due to lack of evidence and she was also a lactating mother at the time. However, after collecting enough evidence, it was learned that she was involved in the recruitment of the terrorist group.

The investigation has also revealed that Deepthi Marlah and another accused Mohammed Ameen had also visited Kashmir in January and March, 2020 for Hijrah (Religious migration) and for engaging in terrorist acts and supporting the activities of ISIS following the decline of the ISIS Caliphate in Syria and Iraq. In addition, it was also revealed that Marla was the kingpin of the instant ISIS conspiracy along with Ameen. As of now, further investigation is underway in the case and Marlah is being questioned by the NIA. E

Earlier in September last year, the NIA had chargesheeted three accused persons for their alleged links with the ISIS. The NIA investigations revealed the accused in the chargesheet, namely, i) Mohammed Ameen, son of (s/o) Amanaulla K, resident of (r/o) Malappuram, Kerala, ii) Mushab Anwar s/o Anuvar r/o Kannur, Kerala and iii) Rahees Rasheed s/o Rasheed r/o Oachira, Kollam, Kerala.

Additionally, it had also registered a suo-moto case against seven known and other unknown accused persons under Sections 120B (Criminal conspiracy), 121 & 121A (Waging war against the Government of India) of the Indian Penal Code along with various Sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act pertaining to terror deeds of Mohammed Ameen from Kerala and his associates, who have been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms including Telegram, Hoop and Instagram for propagating violence and coercing Jihadi ideology of the ISIS.