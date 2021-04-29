Kerala Issues New COVID Vaccination Guidelines; Prioritises People Taking 2nd Vaccine Dose

Ahead of the next phase of vaccinations in Kerala, the state government has issued guidelines prioritising people who will get the second dose of the vaccine. State Health Minister K K Shailaja on Thursday urged people to avoid rushing to the vaccination centres. She further added that the second dose of Covishield should be taken within 6-8 weeks while the second shot of Covaxin should be taken within 4 to 6 weeks.

Kerala government issues fresh vaccination guidelines

The state government has also notified that the list of people eligible for vaccination will be available on the vaccination portal, CoWIN. Moreover, the state government has also roped in ASHA workers and local bodies who will work with vaccination centre managers will inform the eligible people.

"There is no need to rush to COVID vaccination centres for this. The second dose of Covishield vaccine should be taken within 6-8 weeks and the Covaxin within 4-6 weeks. The list of those eligible to receive the second dose of vaccine at each vaccination centre will be available on the CoWIN portal. Accordingly, the managers of the vaccination centres will inform them with the help of ASHA workers and local bodies."

Meanwhile, the fresh guidelines also stated that those seeking the first dose of vaccination will be allowed to book online only after preference is given to those taking the second jab. "To avoid crowding for spot registration at the vaccination centres those taking the second dose will be given a fixed date and time in advance. Only at that time given to those who booked their second slot should reach the centre for vaccination. Steps will be taken to ensure COVID protocols are followed at the vaccination centres," said K K Shailaja.

She further stated that vaccine jabs currently available at the private centres must be used for people before April 30. The remaining stock of vaccines purchased will be given at a rate of Rs 250, for those aged above 45 beginning from May 1. The Kerala Health Minister also informed that a revised central vaccination policy will be implemented from May 1. The private hospitals have been directed to procure the vaccines directly from the manufacturers.

COVID-19 in Kerala

Kerala recorded the highest single-day spike of 38,607 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. In addition, 48 deaths were recorded taking the state's death toll to 5,259. The total number of persons recovered is 12,44,301, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

38,607 new COVID19 cases and 48 deaths reported in the state today. This is the highest single-day spike in cases in the state. Death toll rises to 5,259. The total number of persons recovered is 12,44,301: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/sbSx21iPlr — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021

With ANI Inputs

Image Credits: PTI

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.