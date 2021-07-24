Kerala: Karuvannur Cooperative Bank Scam Unearthed, Oppn Alleges Fraud Worth Rs 300 Crore

In an embarrassment for the Kerala Government, a major cooperative bank scam has been unearthed where the opposition has alleged misconduct of nearly Rs 300 crore. Karuvannur Co-operative Bank is allegedly controlled by the members of the CPI(M), the ruling party of Kerala, the party has also admitted that a scam worth 100 crores has been observed. The Opposition parties of the state including BJP, UDF have launched protests outside the bank and the BJP has threatened to raise the issue with the Centre.

What is the Karuvannur Co-operative Bank scam?

The scam came to light after several account owners started receiving recovery notices even after they were paying their loan amounts on time. Some of the owners raised the issue with police and filed a complaint which resulted in the revelation of a major scam. The fraud was carried out by pledging properties of investors to draw fresh loans without the knowledge of the original owners. Reportedly, local mafias are also said to be behind this alleged crime. Miscreants used documents of the owners without their knowledge to give more money to investors in various real estate projects.

The opposition has alleged that the modus operandi was used for the past several days but was unearthed during lockdown while demonetisation is also one of the reasons. Currently, the crime branch has registered the case and 6 people have been named as accused which includes bank officials and CPI(M) members. The State Government has set a limit of Rs 10,000 for owners to withdraw and announced a relief of the same amount for the victims. The Ministry for Cooperation on the floor of the house said that the total amount that is duped from the customers is 104.7 crores however the opposition including UDF and BJP has claimed that the total amount in the fraud climbs to 300 crores.

Allegations from the opposition

Meanwhile, speaking to Republic Media Network, the leader of the opposition (LoP) of Kerala said that this is a national-level fraud and the biggest in the history of the state.

"This is the biggest bank fraud in the history of Kerala and the ruling party is involved. This is national level fraud as bank's total asset was 507 crores and the amount involved in fraud is more than 350 crores so the party was supporting all the culprits in last three years. This involves CPI(M) and they have state leaders who are aware of this fraud," added LoP VD Satheean.

State BJP leader has claimed that there is no 'transparency' in the conduct of the Kerala Government.