Kerala Youth Welfare Board Organises 10-day-long Martial Art Training Camp For Young Girls

The Kerala youth Welfare board organised a 10-day long Kalari Payattu martial art training camp called ‘Penkarthu’ for young girls of the state. The objective of the training camp is to make women empowered by teaching girls the techniques of self-defence.

Student narrates her experience learning martial arts

“We never thought we will be given this kind of training. When we were taught the locks for self-defence we didn't know there was so much courage within us. Instead of telling us to take precautions, we were taught how to fight crime. With this, I have realised that we have that capability and energy to attack someone if something happens. We can also save the girls around us,” said one student while speaking to agencies. "The trainers here have done a great job and I'm confident enough to save myself and help others too," she added.

Boosting confidence

Students said the training camp is helping them boost their confidence. Speaking to agencies one of the trainers said, “It was a pleasure to teach the girls. They are learning the techniques very quickly. We came here for the ten-day training programme and they are catching the movements. We are also teaching them some lock for self-defence. The techniques of hitting back, punching are taught."

Recently, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs E.P. Jayaraman told the media that the government was organising a large number of the programme to nurture women's consciousness. He said that women in the country are increasingly becoming vulnerable and cases related to women was pending in courts.

Kalari training

Kalari Payattu is an ancient form of martial art which stems from South India, particularly Kerala, and is practised under a special kind of gymnasium called Kalari. It is the art of knowing and activating all the 107 points present in the human body. Kalari training teaches not just self-defence but reportedly also "self-healing powers".

(With ANI Inputs)

