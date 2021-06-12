Kerala Lockdown Imposed On Weekend Between June 12-13 As State Govt Announces Restrictions

Amid the second wave of coronavirus, the Kerala Government has announced stringent measures for June 12 to 13, in addition to the existing lockdown guidelines. The additional measures for the weekend have restricted takeaway parcels from restaurants (home delivery is permitted) and construction activities have been allowed following strict COVID protocols. On June 7, the state government had extended the lockdown restrictions till June 16.

"Additional enhanced stringent restrictions are imposed on 12 and 13 June. On these dates, take away parcels not allowed from hotels. Home delivery of food is permitted. Construction activities following strict social distancing norms are permitted," the Kerala Government said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a 100-day action plan to help the state tide over the economic slowdown triggered by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan will focus on increasing agricultural production, generating quality employment, and augmenting health infrastructure, among other things, and would be implemented between June 11 and September 19.

COVID Situation In Kerala

Kerala on Friday logged 14,233 new COVID-19 cases and 173 deaths, pushing the infection count to 26,72,798 and the toll to 10,804. A total of 15,355 people recuperated from the disease today, taking the total cured in the state to 25,57,597. Currently, there are 1,34,001 people under treatment in the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state had tested 1,07,096 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 13.29 percent. Till now, the state had tested 2,10,17,514 samples. He said the average test positivity rate of the last three days was 13.9 percent and the aim was to bring it down under ten percent.