Kerala Logs 12,288 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 141 Deaths

Kerala on Thursday logged 12,288 fresh COVID-19 cases and 141 deaths, taking the infection count to 47,63,722 and fatalities to 25,952.

The number of people who recovered from the disease since Wednesday was 15,808, which brought the total recoveries to 46,18,408 and the active cases to 1,18,744, an official press release said.

As many as 99,312 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 1,839, followed by Thrissur (1,698), Thiruvananthapuram (1,435) and Kozhikode (1,033).

The State has been showing a decline in the daily fresh cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August. Of the new cases, 69 were health workers, 51 from outside the State and 11,674 infected through contact with the source of it not clear in 494.

There are currently 3,77,128 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 3,62,444 are in home or institutional quarantine and 14,684 in hospitals.

