Kerala Logs 1,636 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 236 Deaths

Kerala continued to report less than 2,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the second day running with the state logging 1,636 new infections on Monday, which took the caseload to 52,24,929 till date.

Also, the State reported 236 deaths, which raised the toll to 46,822 so far, an official press release said.

Of the 236 deaths, 23 were recorded over the last few days and 213 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

With 2,864 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries reached 51,68,028 and the active cases dropped to 21,224, the release said.

As many as 42,149 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 344 fresh cases, Kozhikode (233) and Ernakulam (190).

Of the new cases, 15 were health workers, 51 from outside the State and 1,484 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 86.

There are currently 1,19,025 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,15,182 are in home or institutional quarantine and 3,843 in hospitals, the release said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)