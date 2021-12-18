Kerala logs 3,297 new COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 18 (PTI) Kerala recorded 3,297 new positive cases and 43 COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday, taking the total affected in the state to 52,02,765 and the death toll to 44,407.

The State health department tested 52,570 samples in the last 24 hours and there are six wards across five local self government bodies in the state with a weekly infection population ratio above ten per cent.

Meanwhile, 3,609 persons recuperated from the disease, taking the total cured to 51,37,619.

"Currently, there are 31,901 active COVID-19 cases in the state of which only 8.2 per cent patients require hospitalisation," the health department said in a release.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases today--708, followed by Ernakulam with 437 cases and Kozhikode 378.

There are 1,41,586 persons under observation of which 3,841 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Along with the 43 deaths, today's toll has also added 175 deaths, which were reported over the last few days and were also designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a department release said.

Among those who were found infected today, 19 reached the state from outside while 3,109 contracted the disease through their contact. The source of infection of 132 is yet to be traced and 37 health workers are also among the infected. PTI RRT BN BN

