Kerala Logs 3,777 New COVID-19 Cases, 143 Deaths

Kerala on Sunday reported 3,777 fresh COVID cases and 143 deaths, which took the caseload to 51,82,776 and the toll to 42,967.

Of the 143 deaths, 34 were recorded over the last few days and 109 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a state government release said.

With 3,856 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries reached 51,12,620 and the active cases dropped to 38,361, it said.

As many as 57,121 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 808 fresh cases, followed by Ernakulam 590 and Kozhikode 505.

Of the new cases, 23 were health workers, 11 from outside the state and 3,572 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 171.

There are currently 1,61,911 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,57,577 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,334 in hospitals, the release said.

