Kerala Logs 4,169 New COVID-19 Cases, 225 Deaths

Kerala on Thursday recorded 4,169 new infections and 225 deaths, which took the caseload to 51,71,232 and the toll to 42,239.

Of the 225, 52 were logged over the last few days and 173 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a state government release said.

With 4,357 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries reached 50,99,620 and the active cases dropped to 40,546, it said.

As many as 66,715 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 759 fresh cases, followed by Ernakulam (691) and Kozhikode (526).

Of the new cases, 23 were health workers, 5 from outside the state and 3,912 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 229.

There are currently 1,63,498 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,58,897 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,601 in hospitals, the release said.

