Kerala Man Beaten Up By Wife's Relatives For Refusing To Utter Triple Talaq

A 30-year old man was brutally beaten up allegedly by his wife's relatives for refusing their demand to divorce her by uttering the word 'talaq' thrice in Kerala's Malappuram district, police said in Malappuram on Tuesday.

Kottakkal police have arrested six people in connection with the crime that occurred on Monday.

A senior police officer told PTI that Abdul Aseeb was allegedly beaten up by his father-in-law and wife's uncles after he refused to utter triple talaq and severing ties with his wife, whom he married about one-and-a-half months ago.

He said there were some issues between the couple and their relatives who intervened to resolve the issue.

According to the police, the wife's relatives have alleged that Aseeb was a doubting character and has the habit of using drugs.

They demanded nothing less than a divorce, but he refused, police said.

The accused reached his office yesterday and forcibly took Aseeb away to his wife's house.

They allegedly beat him up after he refused to concede to their demand to utter triple talaq, as part of symbolically divorcing his wife, which itself is an illegal act as banned by the Supreme Court.

The accused include Abdul Aseeb's father-in-law Shamsudheen and Fatima's uncles Majeed, Shafeeq, Jaleel, Shafeer Ali and Musthafa.

The victim who suffered serious injuries including on his nose, is recovering at a private hospital, police said.

