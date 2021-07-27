Kerala Man Feared Dead In Plane Crash 45 Yrs Ago Turns Up Alive, Plans Reunion With Family

A 70-year-old Indian origin man, who was feared dead in a plane crash 45-years-ago, has turned up alive and is about to reunite with his family. According to TheNationalNews, Sajid Thungal, who hails from Kottayam in Kerala, left his home in 1974 for work, which involved organising events for Indian singers and dancers in Abu Dhabi. Aged 22 at the time, Thungal left behind his parents, four brothers and four sisters. In October 1976, a troupe of performers, Thungal had spent 10 days working with died in a plane crash.

As per reports, all 95 crew members and passengers onboard the Indian Airlines flight to Madras lost their lives when the plane crashed after one of its engines caught fire. Thungal was feared dead by his family and he revealed that he didn’t contact them after surviving the incident because he felt guilty. In 1982, he then moved to Mumbai and has lived there ever since.

While speaking to the media outlet, Thungal said that he didn’t get in touch with his family because he felt like a failure. He said that he was meant to make fortune in the Gulf but didn’t. He then also went on to say that he thought he’ll make something of himself in Bombay and then contact his family members. “But that didn’t happen either. In this way, 45-years passed,” Thungal said.

Thungal's family to meet him on Wednesday

According to reports, two years ago, Thungal was then found by a friend and was believed to be in a terrible state. He was taken to a shelter. Pastor K M Philip, who runs the shelter Seal Ashram, instructed that an enquiry should be made at the mosque in Kottayam to find his family and to see if they still live in the same town. Miraculously, the imam actually knew of Thungal’s family and was reportedly shocked to learn that he was still alive.

Pastor Philip said that Thongal’s family was beyond shocked to hear he was alive. He revealed that Thungal’s father had died long ago, but his mother is 91. Thungal was able to have a video call with his family, but was so overcome with emotions he could barely speak. Now, his brother Mohammed Kunju is due to arrive in Mumbai on Wednesday to meet him and take him home.

Kunju said he and his siblings have never forgotten their brother, and he himself had flown to Abu Dhabi after the crash in hope of finding his sibling.“I showed his photo everywhere but no one knew anything,” he said. Further, he added that now that he is finally home, he is never going to let Thungal out of his sight.

(Image: Facebook)

