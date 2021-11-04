Kerala Man Orders Pouch From Amazon, Receives Someone's Original Passport Instead

In yet another delivery error by Amazon, a man from Kerala's Wayanad received the original passport of a random person along with the cover which he had ordered.

Midhun Babu, a native of Kaniyambetta, had ordered a passport cover from Amazon on October 30. The order was delivered on November 1, but when he opened the box, he found an original passport, along with the cover.

Surprised by the mix-up, Mithun tried to contact customer care. The customer care executive told him that such a mistake will not be repeated and that we will instruct the seller to be very careful next time. However, they did not say what should be done with the passport that came along with the cover.

The cover contained the passport of Muhammad, who is a resident of Kunnamkulam in Thrissur. Mithun assumed that Muhammad might have packed in his passport too along with the cover while returning it to Amazon. He decided to send the passport to Muhammad by post with the help of the address written in the document.

Funny tales of Amazon delivery gaffes

In another similar story of wrong goods delivered in Kerala, a man who ordered an Apple iPhone 12 on Amazon was shocked to receive a package with dishwashing soap and a Rs 5 coin instead. The customer was Noorul Ameen of Kerala's Aluva and the incident took place last September. The cyber police later found that Ameen's phone was received by someone else in Jharkhand.

In a different incident, a Mumbai-based man mouthwash and ended up receiving a Redmi Note 10 instead. Sharing the incident on Twitter, Lokesh Daga, tagged Amazon to narrate the goof-up with his order. Another man named Vikram Buragohain who ordered a toy car and a remote received a packet of Parle G from Amazon India.