Kerala Man Returns Lost Wallet Containing Rs 65,000, Netizens Salute The 'honesty'

In an incident that took place in Kerala, an employee of Naval Ship Repair Yard at Kochi, PK Sudhakaran, deposited a wallet with Rs. 65,000 at the Panangad Police Station. Sudhakarn had found the wallet lying unattended on the road. Reports suggest that later on August 27, the wallet was returned to its owner who was an auto driver.

The act of kindness

Talking to ANI, the Southern Naval Command of Kochi said, “PK Sudhakaran, an employee of NSRY at Kochi while on his way back from work sighted a wallet containing Rs 65,000 cash lying unattended on the road on August 26. He deposited it at Panangad Police Station. It was returned to its owner, an auto driver on August 27”. Talking about his act of kindness and praising Sudhakran, the SNC of Kochi added, “This act of moral uprightness and empathy showcased by him was acknowledged and highly appreciated by the Sub Inspector of Police, Panangad Police Station who ensured that the recovered money is handed over to the auto driver in his presence at the premises of Police Station".

Read: Kerala Woman Who Helped Visually Impaired Man Gets Rewarded With A New House

PK Sudhakaran (pic 1), an employee of Naval Ship Repair Yard at Kochi, spotted a wallet containing Rs 65,000 cash on road on 26th Aug. He deposited it at Panangad Police Station. It was returned to its owner, an auto driver, on 27th Aug: Southern Naval Command, Kochi, #Kerala pic.twitter.com/KDD7fhILBv — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

Appreciating his kindness and applauding Sudhakaran, netizens took to the comment section. Talking about the people of Kerala, one person commented, "The freaking Kerela and it's amazing people are marvelous..". Another person wrote, "I can't believe people like him still exist. To be honest I personally don't think I can do the same".

Read: Kerala Clocks 2,406 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 10 More Deaths

We get to hear of such honesty every now n then..:) — Ramachandra ( Om_Sainatha ) (@Lingambhotla1) August 27, 2020

Thank you PK Sudhakaran Sir for your honesty and being the source of inspiration to many to follow the path of truthfulness. — Uday (@udayfreelancer) August 28, 2020

Humanity is still alive, salute to your honesty 👍 — Pao Adha Pao Ka Atom 💣 - Anil (ଅନିଲ) (@AdhaPao) August 27, 2020

This is Kerala... North Indian Sanghis are welcome to learn from us. — N.Menon (@inc_menon) August 27, 2020

Respect to this man. — utvedi (@asweetscorpio) August 27, 2020

Salute to your honesty man — Aditya 👍👍 (@Adityainot) August 27, 2020

I salute you sir 🙏 people like you are commendable 🙏🇮🇳👏 — Sagar Chadha 🇮🇳 (@SagarChadha18) August 27, 2020

Honest Still exists, You just need a vision to see. — Himanshu P Sharma (@HimanshuPShrmma) August 27, 2020

Salute and Respect — Jai Hind (@JaijawanJiKisan) August 27, 2020

Read: Kerala Guv Sends Chennithala's Letter Alleging 'conspiracy' To CM For 'consideration'

Also Read: Kerala Govt Issues COVID-19 Guidelines For Onam Festival; Public Celebrations Prohibited

(Image Credits: Twitter/ANI)