Kerala Man Sets Panchayat Office On Fire Over Exclusion From Free Housing Scheme

A 46-year-old man on Wednesday set the Keezhattur panchayat office on fire after he realised that he will not be a beneficiary in the Kerala government's free housing scheme, Life Mission, in the current quota. Mujeeb Rahman was taken into custody after he came over to the panchayat office with a canister of petrol and began pouring it all around the office. The incident was recorded on camera.

In the video, Mujeeb was seen pouring petrol over the files, computers and furniture in the office. He was then seen pulling out a matchbox to set the office ablaze. Soon after this, the man locked himself in the bathroom and attempted to kill himself by slitting his wrist.

Following the incident, the police rushed to the spot and took Mujeeb into custody after taking him to a local hospital for a minor injury. A case has been registered against the accused at the Melattur Police Station. Several crucial documents and equipment worth more than 25 lakhs were burnt.

Expressing shock over the incident, the president of Keezhattur Gram Panchayat Jameela Chaliyathodi narrated the whole incident to Republic and revealed that Mujeeb has caused irreparable damage to the Panchayat Office.

“Our office had 22 computers. I get to understand from the fire services that at least 16 of them have been burnt along with some crucial documents,” a woman leader said from IUML adding that the ward member of the panchayat had given a detailed explanation to Mujeeb on why his name was not in the list for the Life Mission.

“The panchayat has to prepare a list for the Life Mission project based on multiple factors and priorities have to be given to homes where there are widows, patients suffering from irrecoverable illness and disabilities,” stated Jameela.

Mujeeb was unhappy that his listing was at 104 as the panchayat had earlier clarified that building or renovating a house will only be sanctioned for the first 50 on the list.

“Three days ago Mujeeb came to know that there was no way that his listing could be included within the first 50. After receiving a rejection, he used derogatory language against many members of the panchayat, Jameela said, adding, “Mujeeb would have been on the next list that would be sanctioned after 6 months.”