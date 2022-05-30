In the wake of West Nile fever in Kerala, Health Minister Veena George said that to prevent the spread of this disease, controlling the growth of mosquitoes and carrying outsourcing destruction is essential. Stressing that there is no cause for concern, the minister stated the Kerala government has issued precautionary measures as there is a risk of contagious diseases due to climate change. The Kerala Health Minister's statement comes in the wake of a man succumbing to the West Nile fever in Thrissur yesterday.

In a press release on Sunday, George said, “Mosquito control and source destruction are essential to control West Nile fever. However, there’s no need to worry. Districts have been warned to be vigilant. West Nile fever is characterized by symptoms similar to those of Japanese fever. But the disease is not as serious as Japanese fever. But be careful.”

She further mentioned that the source destruction of mosquitoes is one of the defensive measures that has been given the most importance. And added that individuals must ensure their homes and surroundings are kept clean. Also, the water should not look stagnant.

The minister requested the people to immediately visit a doctor when experience fever or other symptoms of the illness.

West Nile fever outbreak in Kerala

A special team from the district medical office had visited the patient’s area of Kannara and intensified preventive measures after the West Nile outbreak was suspected in the Thrissur district. "The District Vector Control Unit collected samples from different parts and sent them for testing", the state Health Minister said.

“All team members carried out mosquito eradication activities in and around the patient’s home as the area was found to be prone to mosquito-borne diseases. Health workers at Vellanikkara Community Health Center were instructed to conduct proper fieldwork, source destruction activities, fever survey, and health education classes in the area,” she added.

Man dies of West Nile fever in Kerala

On Sunday, a 47-year-old man, native of Panancheri in Thrissur district, died due to West Nile fever, the first fatality attributed to the vector-borne disease in recent times.

According to the medical records, on April 24, the patient started showing symptoms of West Nile fever and four days later, his hands and legs were paralysed. The patient, who was admitted to the private hospital on April 27, reported issues of breathlessness and so was put on ventilator support on April 28. After being treated in various hospitals, he was admitted to the medical college hospital on May 18.

