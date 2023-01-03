Kerala Min Insults Adi Shankaracharya, Stokes Row With 'advocate Of Caste System' Jibe

Kerala Minister MB Rajesh stoked a controversy after he called Hindu Vedic philosopher Adi Shankaracharya an advocate and spokesperson of the "cruel caste system". Drawing a parallel between Shankaracharya and Sree Narayana Gurudeva, he said Narayana is an 'acharya' in Kerala and criticised Shankaracharya because he supported the caste system.

Kerala Communist leader insults Adi Shankaracharya

While speaking at a programme of Varkala Sivagiri Mutt on Monday, MB Rajesh said, "If Kerala has an acharya, it's Sree Narayana guru and not Adi Shankaracharya. Shankaracharya was an advocate of the cruel caste system that is based on Manusmriti. Sree Narayana guru worked to weed out the caste system. Shankaracharya has not only supported the caste system but has also been its spokesperson."

Citing Narayana, the minister said that Shankaracharya is responsible for the caste system being ingrained in society. "Now there are some interpretations that after Shankaracharya it's Sree Narayana guru. No. Guru is someone who has criticised Shankaracharya. Sree Narayana guru has said that the caste system has engulfed people and Shankaracharya is also responsible for that," he claimed.

In response, BJP leader and Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said Adi Shankaracharya and Sree Narayana Gurudeva belong to the same Indian lineage and have put forward the same vision.

"MB Rajesh tried to create division in Hinduism. This false propaganda is a cunning trick of the CPM to win the votes of a section by creating a sawarna-avarna mentality. The efforts to insult Shankaracharya will be dismissed with the contempt they deserve," Muraleedharan said.

Adi Shankaracharya played an important role in imparting knowledge and philosophy of Advaita Vedanta and also taught the principles of Bhagavad Gita, Upanishads and Brahmasutras. He was recognised as a philosopher and his lessons on unity and spirituality continue to be hailed by many.