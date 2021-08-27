Kerala Min Warns COVID-19 Transmissions On Rise Again, Says 35% Cases Caught Virus At Home

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said recent figures show that COVID-19 disease transmission within homes is increasing in the state.

"When a person in the house gets infected, it is transmitted to everyone in the house. This is because the home quarantine guidelines are not strictly followed. Only those who have required facilities at home can prefer home quarantine, others should shift to domiciliary covid care centres (DCC)," the Kerala health minister said in a press release.

As per the press release, research by the state's Department of Health had found that 35% of COVID-19 infections were spread within the household.

Kerala Health Minister urges citizens to follow COVID guidelines

George urged everyone to strictly follow the health department's guidelines. The health department's guidelines require all those under home quarantine to remain within the room, and their family members to use masks and avoid the patient's utensils and items. To reduce viral transmission, everyone in the family has also been advised to wash their hands frequently with soap. Separately, George also issued a series of instructions for people to follow to prevent the virus from spreading.

The press release said, “Focus should also be placed over the next few months to suppress the levels of transmission of the virus so that the chain of transmission can be controlled more effectively.”

Centre asks Kerala to avoid mass gatherings and impose night curfew

The Central government urged the Kerala government to increase COVID-19 testing and also impose a night curfew in areas with a higher caseload. This was done keeping in mind the recent increase in coronavirus cases in Kerala.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla reviewed steps taken by the state governments of Kerala and Maharashtra for checking the spread of COVID-19 on 26 August. The Centre urged the states to continue with the vaccination programmes and that if need be, they would be provided with more vaccines. The Centre also urged the states to avoid mass gatherings during the coming festive season.

It was a very positive meeting. We asked for 1.11 crore more doses of COVID vaccines by September end & he (Union health minister) agreed to it. We are thankful to the Union Govt: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya pic.twitter.com/vf8aDolGjl — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2021

COVID-19 cases in Kerala

George had said on Tuesday that the state government of Kerala is planning to vaccinate their population above the age of 18 with the first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine by September. She added that directions have been given to all districts for the vaccination program. COVID-19 cases in Kerala have seen a drastic rising. The state recorded 31,445 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. This has led to increased concerns of a third COVID-19 wave in the country.

Kerala High Court asks Central Government to respond to a plea of a private company seeking permission to administer the second dose of the Covishield vaccine to its workers as per Kerala's relaxed vaccination policy before the completion of 84 days pic.twitter.com/gX41VKOtwm — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021

(With inputs from ANI, Image: Veena George/Facebook)