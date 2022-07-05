Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Belittles India's Constitution; Says It 'only Looted People'

Stirring a major controversy, Kerala CPI(M) leader Saji Cherian recently criticised the Constitution of India remarking that it has only done the work of 'robbing' the people of the country. Cherian who also holds the portfolio of the Kerala State Fisheries and Culture in the CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led Cabinet, was speaking at an event organised at Mallapally in Kerala's Pathanamthitta municipality where he made controversial remarks against the Indian Constitution.

While giving his speech, the CPI(M) leader mockingly said that the Indian Constitution is aiding the rich by plundering the common man.

"Everyone says that India has written a beautiful Constitution and is the most important aspect of the country. However, I would say that the Constitution is written to rob the common man in India. An Indian wrote a Constitution that was prepared by the British and has been practiced in this country for the past 75 years. The Constitution has only looted the people," the Kerala Minister said.

In addition to that, Cherian also claimed that while democracy and secularism have been written in every "nook and corner" of the Constitution, its only purpose is to exploit the people.

Further naming a few business leaders, the CPI(M) leader also said that the Constitution has given protection to such rich personalities and nothing can be done against them. "Those who are in power are in charge and are doing the work of protecting such powerful personalities", he added.

(Image: @CPIMKerala/Twitter)