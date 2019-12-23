Kerala Minister Slams Central Govt Over CAA, Says 'joint Strike Is Inevitable'

Kerala Industries, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister EP Jayarajan on Monday slammed the BJP-led central government over the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). According to him, a joint strike will be held against the Act. Speaking to the media, he said, "A joint strike is inevitable. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will use all its power to defend democracy. The people need to unite against the grave adversity the country is facing right now." Jayarajan further slammed the BJP and alleged that "the country is facing several protests over the use of Parliament's muscle power by the BJP."

LDF to form human chain

After a key meeting of the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) state committee sat together to discuss the Citizen (Amendment) Act on Tuesday, December 17, the alliance has decided to intensify its protest against the newly amended citizenship law. According to reports, the LDF alliance will be forming a human chain on January 26, 2020.

Kerala CM’s stand on CAA

The day both the houses in Parliament passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to make it an Act, the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan said that they would not implement it in the state. On the same day when the bill was passed in Rajya Sabha, all political parties that have representation in the Kerala Assembly sat on a joint protest against the new citizenship law. However, the State Congress President Mullapally Ramachandran said that the parties in the state would not conduct joint protests anymore.

CPI workers detained

In the wake of the on-going protests against the CAA, CPI Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala Binoy Viswam and some party activists were detained for staging a protest defying the curfew in Mangalore. As per reports, the protesters were raising slogans that said 'Save India, Save Democracy'.

(With ANI inputs)