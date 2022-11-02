Kerala Min's Staff's Driver Held For Assault On Woman; Congress, BJP Pull Up State Govt

A man who molested a woman during her morning walk in Kerala and tried to break into a house a few hours before, has been arrested by the police. The suspect is a driver of the private secretary to state irrigation minister Roshy Augustine. The suspect who has been identified as Santosh, held a government job under contract.

Republic Media Network has learnt that the suspect used a government vehicle to commit the crime. The man molested a woman inside the Napier Museum compound in Thiruvananthapuram and was suspected to have attempted to break into a house in Kuravankonam the same night.

The incident took place on October 25 at 11.30 pm, and the incident of molestation took place at around 5 am on October 26. The house owners noticed that the man seen in their CCTV visuals and the sketch of the molester prepared by police looked similar.

As per the CCTV footage now accessed by Republic Media Network, a man in the late hours of the day was seen running out of a house and was being chased by a woman in a white t-shirt, who clearly looked infuriated, and presumably the owner of the house.

The police caught hold of the suspect after the complaint from the family who's house was broken into. The woman who was attacked has also expressed concern that it might be the same person.

